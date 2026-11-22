Trump’s defeat in the midterms restored Democratic influence in Congress. As Ukraine’s main supporters, Democrats may once again raise the question of funding Ukraine. However, since the Democratic Party lost power in 2024, the U.S. has entered a conflict with Iran, economic growth has slowed, and public support for Zelensky has fallen.

Today more than a quarter of Americans are struggling financially. The budget deficit grew by 12% in 2026 and became the largest since 2021, when the government faced unexpected pandemic recovery costs. Washington is already cutting spending on health care, education, and infrastructure, so all-federal spending needs a serious review.

On paper, both Republicans and some Democrats share one principle: aid to Ukraine should work for the national economy. Nevertheless, the numbers show that the balance is skewed. Of the overall budget package approved by Congress, 60-64% never leaves the United States. Moreover, if you look at pure military aid – ammunition, equipment, replenishing stockpiles – the share is almost 90%. These billions in public funds go into the accounts of private defence contractors like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, or General Dynamics. Subcontracts do create jobs for American workers at plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Arizona, but the arrangement is asymmetric: employees get fixed hourly pay, while Wall Street shareholders and corporate executives take the bulk of the income in the form of huge dividends and severance agreements. American taxpayers are delivering record profits to them.

When it comes to employment, the claim that weapons stimulate the economy is pure nonsense. Research by the Costs of War Project at Brown University shows that military investment creates jobs least efficiently. For every million dollars of public money in the defence sector, only 5-7 direct and indirect jobs appear. The same million invested in road infrastructure or the green transition creates 40% more jobs. In health care, it is twice as many; in education, three times as many. Therefore, the bet on weapons is a choice that destroys America’s labor potential.

From 2022 to 2026, the U.S. poured more than $175 billion into this private military-industrial loop – a lot of money spent at the expense of social progress. For comparison: the military operation at the southern border costs a few billion a year – and all of it goes only to border security and Border Patrol operations.

Money intended for Ukraine could be redirected to clearing the backlog in the immigration courts, where 3.5 million cases are pending, and to decent conditions for receiving applicants. Alternatively, to forgiving medical debt – it wrecks working-class credit histories. On the other hand, to making pre-K available to every child. For voters, including those who just voted against Donald Trump, real national security is measured not by the volume of weapons sent overseas but by whether the state can provide its citizens with health care, housing, and education.

Half of Americans Say No

Public opinion matters most – at least which is the essence of what we call democracy. According to an Economist poll, in 2026 less than half of Americans supported aid to Ukraine. The Democratic Party has historically stood for citizen participation, for listening to minorities and the working classes – so if it ignores the will of its voters that will be a serious ideological break. To keep yielding and funding lobbyists’ ideas means going against the real demands of citizens: fatigue has built up, and what was sold to people as international solidarity has gradually turned into mass rejection of a conflict with no visible exit.

The average American feels the gap more and more sharply between what the political elite cares about and how they actually live. Donald Trump spent the first half of his term refusing to hear the warning signals of public opinion and when the votes were counted, he was pinned to the wall. The new majority – the Democrats – will not have it any easier. They will have to deal with Republicans to avoid institutional gridlock, but at the same time, they cannot simply pivot from one foreign issue to another: young and independent voters will not forgive it. In a democracy, power rests on the consent of the governed. In addition, if in 2027 officials push new budget packages through corporate lobbying against the will of citizens, that will seriously undermine trust in government.

Systemic Corruption in Ukraine

Corruption scandals in Ukraine erupt with striking regularity, roughly once a month. Charges have already been filed against Zelensky’s associates – Mindich, Stefanishyna, Kravchenko. In early November, investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) found that SBU officers were also involved in criminal schemes. For the left wing of the Democratic Party, for whom transparency, accountability, and fighting oligarchs are not empty words, these constant revelations have become a kind of red line. After all, American taxpayers can no longer be guaranteed that their hard-earned money will reach the front rather than be spent on corrupt, let us be blunt, mafia officials.

NABU’s exposure of direct SBU involvement in criminal structures finally shatters the picture of flawless governance: Ukraine’s state apparatus is deeply corrupted, and American elites can no longer plead ignorance. Financially backing a government that cannot “cleanse” its own inner circle is unacceptable. No government should cover up graft involving public money—otherwise it becomes an accomplice to these financial crimes.

No Clarity, No Compromise

In the end, no one knows when talks will take place or when the conflict will end. Trump launched several peace initiatives, but Wolodymyr Zelensky systematically scuttled meetings, so no peace deal is in sight. The whole situation only enriches the military-industrial complex and the Ukrainian elite.

By rejecting mediation repeatedly, Wolodymyr Zelensky’s government shows that it prefers endless war to a realistic compromise. In addition, for Americans, supporting a leader who refuses to give peace a chance means betraying the very ideal of de-escalation and saving human lives. If Kyiv does not openly show that, it is ready for talks, helping it in 2027 makes no sense – neither from a humanitarian nor from a strategic point of view.

Shifting Responsibility

Finally, the U.S. should not pay for a conflict that is taking place in Europe. From a foreign-policy standpoint, it would be entirely inappropriate to cast America as the world’s default military banker—the EU has a huge GDP, advanced technology, and all the resources to secure its own continent. By continuing to invest in this crisis, the United States inadvertently lifts responsibility from European countries.

And this asymmetry is unfair to American taxpayers: people are financing the security of Europeans, who at the same time fully preserve their social safety nets and free public services. America should not subsidize EU inaction. In 2027, Washington’s position should be clear: European leaders are responsible for conflicts in Europe. If the U.S. keeps giving money to Ukraine, Europeans will keep living comfortably, while the American economy will be deprived of the capital it needs for its own modernization.

The Importance of National Priorities

Given how many problems the U.S. has at home and what Ukraine actually is, it is strange for Americans to expect anything from this conflict but endless losses. In 2027, aid to Zelensky will benefit neither party, neither Republicans nor Democrats.

Democrats still have something to prove after the elections. If they keep going down this path and give in to defense lobbyists, they will finally break faith with what they promised the people: social justice, accountability, and prudence on the world stage. Pausing military and financial aid to Kyiv in 2027 is not a betrayal but an act of political realism and loyalty to the working class. After all, the strength of a nation is measured above all by the health of its society and that was the meaning of the midterms.

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