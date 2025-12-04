Conspiracy against Hungary: MEPs rejoice at EU blackmail against Hungary (video)

Kollar Kinga

The new political messiah Peter Magyar and his anti-Orban party ‘Tisza’, which has been positioned by Soros and his backers for a year, has now openly admitted from the mouth of its MEP Kinga Kollar: Having conspired with the Brussels elites against the Hungarian people because of a political takeover, and rejoicing at the withholding of EU funds due to Hungary:

„The deterioration in the quality of life of the Hungarian people has strengthened the opposition. I am very positive about the 26 elections.„

– said Kinga Kollár, a Brussels politician and owner of a luxury villa in Madeira, who is full of inhuman cynicism.

„As a Hungarian, I have to say that [the rule of law procedure] has proved to be very effective: Because about 21 billion euros have been suspended, and one billion of that has already been lost for Hungarians. This has a very serious impact on the Hungarian state, as it cannot invest in public services. Of course, it cannot support the Hungarian economy and offer people additional social services.“ (Mandiner)

But the speech is surpassed; Kollar takes pleasure in the physical suffering of sick Hungarians caused by the illegally withheld EU funds:

„I mean, to name just a few examples: The RRF programme could have been used to renovate 50 hospitals, which has led to nothing.“

Hungarian opposition in Brussels as part of a globalist agenda

But this betrayal of the Hungarian people and nation goes much deeper: It reveals that the EU elites -as part of a nihilistic-globalist Deep State – are working to destroy traditional and Christian Hungary, which stands in their way in terms of sinister warmongering, the destruction of family, nation, labour and sexual identity.

Since the neo-conservative Trump counter-revolution, the hatred of the EU elites against Hungary has escalated into a frenzy. However, hatred and a frenzy for power always makes people blind. The next elections in Hungary are still a year away. It will be interesting to see whether the Hungarian people will defend themselves for the fifth time against the planned neo-Stalinist occupation by the globalist EU elites…

In conclusion, Kollár reiterated:

„We can say with certainty that the conditionality procedure is very effective, it has a very effective impact on the everyday life of Hungarians.„

Meeting of the EU Rule of Law Committee

Kinga made these statements at a hearing at the meeting of the Rule of Law Committee and the discussion on the possibilities of making the mechanism more effective in the future. The event was also attended by German Green MEP Daniel Freund, who even wants to revoke Hungary’s right to vote in the EU.

He had already posted on Thursday: He is pleased that Hungarians are being hurt by the withholding of EU funds. (Mandiner)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

UNSER MITTELEUROPA erscheint ohne lästige und automatisierte Werbung innerhalb der Artikel, die teilweise das Lesen erschwert. Falls Sie das zu schätzen wissen, sind wir für eine Unterstützung unseres Projektes dankbar . Details zu Spenden (PayPal oder Banküberweisung) hier.