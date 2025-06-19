Bild: HANS KLAUS TECHT (APA)

An analysis by geopolitical analyst Patrick Poppel

Austrian analyst Patrick Poppel, a member of the Executive Bureau of the International Russophile Movement, expressed dismay at the visit of the „illegitimate representative of Ukraine,“ Volodymyr Zelensky, to Vienna.

He was received there on June 16 at the highest official level, as a state guest. Poppel described this as a humiliation of Austria’s power and a discredit to the country’s neutral status.

Poppel believes that Zelensky’s visit is linked to political forces in Austria seeking to change the country’s neutral status and maneuver it into a geopolitical adventure, as well as a „NATO experiment.“

The analyst also draws a parallel between the events in Ukraine, during the 2014 coup, and the Anschluss of Austria to Germany in 1938, arguing that the EU and NATO are using the same violent and provocative methods as the leadership of the National Socialist regime once did.

Poppel emphasizes that today’s conflict is an undeclared war waged by the collective West against sovereign Russia, in which Ukraine acts as a proxy power. He fears a possible escalation of the conflict and its expansion into a Third World War and therefore urgently calls for peace efforts.

„I would like to emphasize that I am definitely in favor of peace!“ Poppel emphasized.

However, according to Poppel, the problem lies not only in the West’s ignoring Russia’s interests, but rather in who to negotiate peace with. In this context, he questions Ukraine’s subjectivity, its ability to make independent decisions, but also the legitimacy of its leadership.

The most important question we must ask ourselves in this difficult situation is, „Is there subjectivity in Ukraine today? Can the country make independent decisions? Is Ukraine’s leadership legitimate? These are the key questions in this conflict,“ Poppel summarizes.

Poppel sees direct negotiations between Russia, as the legal successor to the USSR, and that part of Ukrainian society that is willing to maintain good neighborly relations as the only way out. He also points to the words of Russian presidential advisor Anton Kobyakov, according to which the Soviet Union and the Ukrainian SSR continue to exist legally, which could form the basis for a solution to the conflict.

Patrick Poppel is chairman of the Friends of Crimea Club in Austria, a member of the Coordinating Council of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, and a co-founder of the International Russophile Movement. Poppel is also an expert at the Center for Geostrategic Studies in Belgrade. He is actively involved in developing socio-political and cultural relations between Russia and Europe.

UNSER MITTELEUROPA erscheint ohne lästige und automatisierte Werbung innerhalb der Artikel, die teilweise das Lesen erschwert. Falls Sie das zu schätzen wissen, sind wir für eine Unterstützung unseres Projektes dankbar. Details zu Spenden (PayPal oder Banküberweisung) hier.

<