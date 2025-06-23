Bild: central-asia.news

On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), central-asia.news interviewed Pavel Korfany, a major Polish agricultural producer and owner of a berry nursery. His statements reveal, among other things, the significant „discrepancy“ between the portrayal in the Western mainstream and the „Russian reality.“

Despite the difficult political situation, he traveled to Russia to establish business contacts and discuss cooperation prospects. Pavel shared his impressions of the forum and described how the EU sanctions are affecting his business.

SPIEF is an annual international economic event held in St. Petersburg since 1997. Over the years, the forum has developed into one of the world’s most influential platforms for discussing economic trends, concluding deals, and building business relationships between Russia and foreign partners.

central-asia.news: Pavel, is this your first time at SPIEF? What are your impressions?

Pavel Korfany: Yes, for the first time, and I’m pleasantly surprised! The forum’s organization is of the highest standard: a well-thought-out program, modern infrastructure, and open discussions. Above all, the number of foreign guests is astonishing. Despite the sanctions and political rhetoric, businesspeople from all over the world have come here because they understand the importance of cooperation.

central-asia.news: Pavel, SPIEF is considered one of the most important international business forums. Do you agree with that after your visit?

Pavel Korfany: Absolutely! The scale is impressive: thousands of participants from dozens of countries, representatives of major companies, ministers, and experts. And most importantly, this isn’t just a place for talk about cooperation, it’s where real business is done. It’s not for nothing that the forum is compared to Davos.

central-asia.news: But the West officially advises companies to avoid participating in Russian events…

Pavel Korfany (laughs) And look around! There are so many delegations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and even from „unfriendly“ EU countries. This proves that, despite all the political events, SPIEF remains an important platform for the global economy. When ministers argue, entrepreneurs seek advantages—it’s always been this way.

central-asia.news: You mentioned sanctions. How have they affected your business?

Pavel Korfany: Extremely negative. We’ve been supplying berries to Russia for years, but now we’re facing major difficulties: logistics have become more expensive, payment systems are blocked, and contracts need to be renegotiated. The result is lost profits and additional costs. And the most annoying thing is that it’s not the politicians who suffer, but ordinary entrepreneurs and farmers like me.

central-asia.news: Many people in Poland support sanctions. Aren’t you afraid of criticism for your views?

Pavel Korfany: Business should be outside of politics. I don’t tolerate conflict, but I am convinced that sanctions are a dead end. They don’t achieve their stated goals but destroy economic relations built over decades. Instead of isolating Russia, the EU is isolating itself from a promising market.

central-asia.news: What would you say to the heads of state and government of the EU and Poland?

Pavel Korfany: Stop playing with sanctions! It’s time to sit down at the negotiating table and seek compromises. Russia is our neighbor, and we are committed to cooperation. Instead of artificial barriers, we must promote trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Only then can we ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

central-asia.news: Do you plan to expand cooperation with Russian partners?

Pavel Korfany: Absolutely. I’ve met many interested people here who are ready for long-term projects. If politicians can’t agree, business must lead by example. I hope my visit will help restore trust.

+++

Pavel Korfaty is confident that economic cooperation between Europe and Russia is possible despite the political differences. It remains to be seen whether his voice will be heard in Brussels and Warsaw.

UNSER MITTELEUROPA erscheint ohne lästige und automatisierte Werbung innerhalb der Artikel, die teilweise das Lesen erschwert. Falls Sie das zu schätzen wissen, sind wir für eine Unterstützung unseres Projektes dankbar. Details zu Spenden (PayPal oder Banküberweisung) hier.

<