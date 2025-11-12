Bystron: AfD strengthens cooperation with Trump Administration – Focus on judicial abuse and NGO financial networks

Petr Bystron and Ed Martin – Department of Justice

AfD Member of the European Parliament Petr Bystron held a series of high-level meetings in Washington in connection with the new U.S. National Security Strategy. He met with representatives of the Trump Administration as well as members of Congress.

WASHINGTON – At the U.S. Department of Justice, Bystron was received by Ed Martin, a close confidant of President Donald Trump. The talks focused on the systematic abuse of the judiciary to suppress the political opposition in Germany and the EU, as well as the AfD’s plan to establish corresponding investigative committees at both national and European levels.

The Trump Administration also pledged to investigate suspected money laundering and corruption networks involving international NGOs operating in Europe.

Particular attention is being given to financial flows to OCCRP, Save the Children, Catholic Relief Services, DAI, and Mercy Corps, which received roughly half a billion euros in EU funds over just a few years.

In meetings with leading Republican politicians such as Kari Lake, discussions centered on the suppression of free speech in Germany. Bystron also spoke with Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna about the political persecution of opposition figures, using the case of Naomi Seibt—who has applied for asylum in the United States—as an example.

Petr Bystron (Foreign Affairs Committee, European Parliament, AfD):

“Our strategic partners have made it unmistakably clear: the Americans will not support countries in which the opposition is suppressed and freedom of speech is trampled underfoot.”